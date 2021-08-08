Comment: Since the number in attendance is based on a statement from the Interior Ministry, we can be confident that the protests, now in their 4th consecutive week, were likely orders of magnitude larger. Based on organisers information and the footage coming out of even the smallest towns, some locals guesstimate that the number of protesters on Saturday was well over 2 million.
Some 237,000 people took to the streets in Paris and other French cities to protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for the medical staff and sanitary passes, according to the news. The most numerous of the rallies, with about 17,000 participants, began at the Pont de Neuilly subway station in Paris after 13:00 local time (11:00 GMT).
The protesters finished their procession at the Place du Chatelet after three hours of walking. The yellow vests movement members reportedly joined the march.
The demonstration was largely peaceful, but in the 17th arrondissement clashes between the police and the opponents of anti-COVID-19 measures flared up, a Sputnik correspondent reported earlier. The police pepper sprayed the crowd, and after that the demonstrators followed their route.The Constitutional Council of France approved the expanded usage of sanitary passes for cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, starting August 9.
Last weekend, over 200,000 people protested against the passes country-wide, and 14,250 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry.
Since July 21, the sanitary passes have been effective in museums, theaters, movies, festivals, amusement parks, and at all the events involving over 50 people. The sanitary passes indicate if the bearer has been COVID-19 vaccinated, or has antibodies, or possesses a negative coronavirus test result.
Comment: Even though the Interior Ministry admits attendance numbers are growing with each week, the protesters are still largely being ignored by the establishment and misrepresented by the media (as was the case with the Europe-wide Yellow Vest movement) but, this Monday, firefighter and nurse unions intend to go on strike, declaring the mandatory vaccines and IDs to be "unconstitutional", which is likely to draw more attention to the issue.
See also: