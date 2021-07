France's President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 13th that a vaccine passport would be required to attend public events and non-essential activities.Macron announced on July 13th that two island regions of France (Martinique and La Réunion) would return to the sanitary emergency status and adopt an 11 PM curfew.The President also announced that starting July 21st, a vaccine passport would be required to partake in any non-essential activity with over 50 people (theatres, concert halls, festivals, etc.)Starting mid-August, the vaccine passport will be required for any clients and employees of cafes, bars, restaurants.The vaccine passport will also be required to take the train or board a plane.While vaccination will be mandatory for healthcare workers and firefighters,In September 2021, the government will launch its third dose "booster" shot campaign, targeted mostly at vulnerable citizens and elders. The French government will also launch a vaccination campaign in high schools, colleges and universities.Starting September 15,On July 14th, the day after the announcement, and coincidentally France's national holiday, citizens took to the streets in 17 cities to protest the government's vaccine passport.