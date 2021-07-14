Macron announced on July 13th that two island regions of France (Martinique and La Réunion) would return to the sanitary emergency status and adopt an 11 PM curfew.
The President also announced that starting July 21st, a vaccine passport would be required to partake in any non-essential activity with over 50 people (theatres, concert halls, festivals, etc.) This measure will apply to every citizen aged 12 years and older.
Starting mid-August, the vaccine passport will be required for any clients and employees of cafes, bars, restaurants.
The vaccine passport will also be required to take the train or board a plane.
Shopping malls, retirement homes and "socio-medical" establishments will also require a vaccine passport.
While vaccination will be mandatory for healthcare workers and firefighters, the police will be exempt from the vaccine passport.
Comment: Why? Are they worried the ranks will be depleted if there are too many out with side effects?
In September 2021, the government will launch its third dose "booster" shot campaign, targeted mostly at vulnerable citizens and elders. The French government will also launch a vaccination campaign in high schools, colleges and universities.
Starting September 15, police checks will be implemented on health care workers who will face mandatory vaccination. Sanctions will be taken against those still unvaccinated.
On July 14th, the day after the announcement, and coincidentally France's national holiday, citizens took to the streets in 17 cities to protest the government's vaccine passport.
Protesters chanted "Freedom" as they marched.
A group of protestors in Paris chanted "down with the dictatorship". Another population slogan asked for the resignation of Emmanuel Macron.
Police in Paris tried to disperse the protestors with tear gas.
Comment: Macron decides to announce restrictions the day before Frances biggest holiday, which celebrates its liberation from a tyrannical ancien regime. What better way to display his contempt for the French citizenry? But, there's a long way between announcement and implementation. Keep an eye on France.