So far (at the time of writing) there have been 33 deaths in Norway related to the Covid vaccine. Experts are saying this isn't a big deal. And neither is the mysterious blood disorder a perfectly healthy Miami doctor died from two weeks after getting the Covid vaccine. Same with a nurse in Portugal (dead), a personal service worker in Canada (severe anaphylaxis), another doctor in Boston (serious allergic reaction) or the 100+ Israelis who all contracted Covid after getting the vaccine. This is all fine.

On this episode of Objective:Health we run through these and more reports of what seems to be happening to people when they're getting the different types of Covid vaccinations. Common, rare, deadly, crippling or mild - what's the real deal with the reactions being reported in the press? How safe are these shots? Join us for another scintillating discussion!


