In the face of growing mass demonstrations against government overreach, political authorities across the West this week DOUBLED-DOWN on their 'anti-pandemic measures' by announcing the return of mandatory facemask-wearing in public (the vaccinated included), and mandatory vaccines for all.Also this week, the US CDC acknowledged that the 'fully vaccinated' are just as likely to spread the virus (and come down with Covid-19) as the non-vaccinated. So... what's the point of the vaccines again?! And the masks? And the lockdowns and the social distancing for that matter!?In this NewsReal, Joe & Niall disentangle the mixed government messaging and the media misinformation about all things pandemic-related, and conclude that... the PANDEMIC IS OVER! (for the awake and aware)01:48:49— 74.7 MB