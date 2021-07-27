Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
Kim Usbourne
OffGuardian
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 07:27 UTC
OffGuardian
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 07:27 UTC
Yes, we in England were granted our 'freedom day', but mask-wearing has lingered like an all-pervading silent fart. We now apparently need proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs and football stadiums and Macron has introduced fascism across the English Channel (although the French people have found a thing or two to say about that).
It can all feel relentless but never let the bastards grind you down! It's always darkest before the dawn! People around the world really are rising up like never before. We mustn't forget these things. Keep on at it, fellow heretics!
We need a special big dose of meme-based mirth today. Wry smiles-despite being the most energy-efficient of smiles-still need propping up from time to time!
1. Sometimes a photo speaks a thousand words...
Q: Globalist neo-feudalism anyone?
A: I'm a frayed knot!
Bonus Meme
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Lightning bolt strikes multiple people on beach in Naples, Florida
- Shallow 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sulawesi island
- At least eight killed in 20-car pileup in Utah sandstorm
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Violent hailstorm halts traffic on main highway in northern Italy
- He-Man and the Masters of the Wokeverse: How Netflix's agenda-driven programming is causing customers to tune out
- NYC to require COVID vaccination or weekly testing for city workers
- Hundreds evacuated from Italian island of Sardinia amid massive wildfires
- Best of the Web: America Is Only One Step Away From A South African-Style Social Implosion
- SOTT Focus: British MP Graham Brady: 'I Believe the Real Purpose of Masks is Social Control - It's Time to Turn Down the Fear Dial'
- Ending Anonymity: Why the WEF's Partnership Against Cybercrime Threatens the Future of Privacy
- Even seagrass affected by noise pollution says new study
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- Lebanon's parliament votes in new PM Mikati, Hezbollah approves
- Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody
- America's billion-dollar gas game: Nord Stream 2 threatens US energy exports to Europe
- Jordan's king claims country has been attacked by drones with 'Iranian signature'
- Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doctor, predicts Biden will be forced to resign
- SOTT Focus: British MP Graham Brady: 'I Believe the Real Purpose of Masks is Social Control - It's Time to Turn Down the Fear Dial'
- Ending Anonymity: Why the WEF's Partnership Against Cybercrime Threatens the Future of Privacy
- Lebanon's parliament votes in new PM Mikati, Hezbollah approves
- America's billion-dollar gas game: Nord Stream 2 threatens US energy exports to Europe
- Jordan's king claims country has been attacked by drones with 'Iranian signature'
- Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doctor, predicts Biden will be forced to resign
- Biden and Iraqi PM to announce end to US military combat mission
- Whither Afghanistan? And why getting out is harder than getting in
- French parliament passes law requiring Covid pass for restaurants, travel starting in August
- Rand Paul claims researchers 'afraid to speak out' against Fauci UPDATE
- Biden doubles down on voters: Fraud in 2020 election is only a preview of what is coming
- UK's Labour Party to expel a thousand more party members, lost 120,000 after appointment of Starmer and ousting of Corbyn
- US drops Nord Stream 2 sabotage attempts, revealing true motivation was not 'security'
- Best of the Web: FBI Using the Same Fear Tactic From the First War on Terror: Orchestrating its Own Terrorism Plots
- Chinese tech giant hires Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta to 'warm relations' with Biden
- France: Macron calls for 'unity' after COVID protests
- The REAL disinformation dozen
- Sajid Javid apologises for saying it was time to stop 'cowering' from Covid
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Governments Everywhere Mandate Vaccines! But Will People Resist?
- 'Britcoin' to replace cash in 'biggest upheaval in the monetary system for centuries' - UK Chancellor
- He-Man and the Masters of the Wokeverse: How Netflix's agenda-driven programming is causing customers to tune out
- NYC to require COVID vaccination or weekly testing for city workers
- Best of the Web: America Is Only One Step Away From A South African-Style Social Implosion
- Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody
- Creepy Joe caught on camera: 8-year-old was AFRAID to speak out
- Mainstream poll finds majority Of Americans shifting from optimistic to pessimistic about direction of country
- Coronavirus: Malaysia tops 1M; Australia faces longer lockdowns after protests; reports from Indonesia, Thailand, S. Korea, Vietnam
- Multiple murder cases dropped after St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office fails to appear in court
- Police storm, shut down Al Jazeera's Tunis office in warrantless raid as president shuts down parliament
- US Army general mocked after accusing critic of being 'shill for Putin' in 'embarrassing' outburst as the Twitter wars rage on
- Woman wearing Charlie Hebdo t-shirt stabbed at Speakers' Corner in London
- Racist antiracism at the University of California is back
- Fauci can't get his own facts straight, yet the government wants to decide what's 'misinformation' on social media
- 'Draghi Like Hitler': Protesters slam Italian PM for introducing Covid health pass, call it discriminatory
- Russia's exclusive schools are taking on the world's most elite institutions
- Bilingual orders and no more gas: Police slapped with new restrictions after George Floyd protest settlement in North Carolina
- Afghan translator who worked for the US Army reportedly beheaded by Taliban
- 'Filthy, disgusting & selfish': Australian leaders blast anti-lockdown protesters, unleash 'strike force' to track them down
- Australians scuffle with police at banned freedom marches as Covid-19 lockdown extended in Sydney
- People power! Protesters & police clash in Paris as tens of thousands rally against Covid certs, vax mandates in France
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- 'Terror on the Tube: Behind the veil of 7/7'
- Clash of the Two Americas vol. 1 (The Unfinished Symphony)
- Last meal of man mummified in a bog reconstructed after 2400 years
- Ancient Roman road & dock discovered in Venice lagoon, region inhabited earlier than thought, when sea levels were 2 metres lower
- Crannogs: Scotland's mysterious ancient artificial islands
- Cuneiform inscription from last king of Babylon discovered in Saudi Arabia
- Sarcophagus from Visigoth period discovered in Roman necropolis
- 500-year-old skulls with facial modification unearthed in Gabon
- Oink Vey! Evidence ancient Israelites ate pork revealed by pig skeleton in First Temple-period Jerusalem
- First genetic evidence from medieval plague victims suggests Black Death reached Southern Italy
- Archaeologists suggest rock-cut cave was home of exiled Anglo-Saxon King
- Oldest known cosmetics found in ceramic bottles on Balkan Peninsula
- Haifa: Planned death of a city - Palestine's past remembered
- UK supported the coup in Bolivia to gain access to its 'white gold'
- Israel unveils major discovery from Jerusalem's Second Temple era
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: Murderers, Tyrants and Lunatics - A History of Rome at Its Worst
- Skeletons of twin infant Vikings discovered in Christian burial in Sweden
- Even seagrass affected by noise pollution says new study
- Best of the Web: The insect apocalypse that never was
- What do flies think about?
- Black holes warp the universe into a grotesque hall of mirrors
- Researchers propose new theory to explain the transparency of metallic oxides
- New Comet C/2021 N3 (PANSTARRS)
- New Comet P/2021 N2 (Fuls)
- Cyberpunk 20**? Researchers warn 'bleak' future as companies own private thoughts, world divides between cyborg and human
- Cockatoos learn through social interaction
- Sharks' spiral-shaped intestines resemble a Nikola Tesla invention
- Ancient star likely created from a colossal hypernova explosion
- 15,000-year-old viruses discovered in Tibetan glacier ice
- Coma sighted on megacomet situated beyond Saturn
- Chicxulub impact event left evidence of giant ripples under Louisiana
- Russia to build $50 million high-tech ultraviolet telescope to be launched into space in October 2025
- The sun fires off its third 'halo CME' in as many days
- MIT predicted in 1972 that society will collapse this century. New research shows we're on schedule.
- Speaking in tongues: Russia's tech giant Yandex working on AI video translator to allow viewers to watch anything with voiceover
- Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows
- Massive DNA 'Borg' structures perplex scientists
- Lightning bolt strikes multiple people on beach in Naples, Florida
- Shallow 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sulawesi island
- At least eight killed in 20-car pileup in Utah sandstorm
- Violent hailstorm halts traffic on main highway in northern Italy
- Hundreds evacuated from Italian island of Sardinia amid massive wildfires
- Thousands evacuated as US wildfires burn across California and Nevada
- Thousands evacuated in flood-hit Philippines
- Massive forest fires in Catalonia and Andalusia, Spain
- Part of offshore construction rig sinks into ocean in China, 4 people missing
- Nine tourists killed after boulder crashes into tourist vehicle in Himachal Pradesh, India
- 9 dead, 3 missing as rains pound Karnataka, India - floods and landslides wreak havoc
- Heavy sandstorm engulfs China's northwest Dunhuang, causing chaos in ancient Silk Road city
- Flood kills 19, destroys homes in Kano, Nigeria
- London hit with flash floods after torrential rain
- German floods death toll hits 180, with 150 still missing
- Shanghai cancels flights as Typhoon In-Fa lashes eastern China
- Thousands of homes damaged by floods in Bocas Del Toro Province, Panama
- Lightning strikes kill 5, injure 18 in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, India
- Video of land rising abruptly above water in Haryana, India leaves netizens dumbstruck
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands region: USGS
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (July 24)
- 14 cameras record a meteor fireball over Brazil
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Medical journal the Lancet accused of costing lives by sitting on a study showing human transmission of Covid-19 that was suppressed by China
- Anxiety & depression in children are on the rise. What can we do to help them?
- CDC panel shows support for regular COVID booster shots, despite vaccine injury & deaths close to 500 THOUSAND
- US could become 'Digital Dictatorship' with new Biden proposal
- The flimsy evidence behind the CDC's push to vaccinate children
- Pill version of Covid-19 vaccine to start clinical trial in Israel
- Birth defects, paralysis, stroke & blindness - UK Gov. release 24th report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines
- Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops to 39% in preventing infection - Israel's Health Ministry
- 'Unnecessary, misleading, catastrophic': Senior European physicians co-author expert statement on COVID vaccine for children
- Vaccine safety update
- Doesn't add up to Hysteria: COVID-19 mortality rate among children is even lower than previously thought
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - ITN: Covid Vaccine News Roundup
- Drug trials underestimated side effects
- Cloth face masks might comfort you but they won't protect you from Covid
- Carcinogen found in 5 Johnson & Johnson sunscreens, lab testing finds benzene in 78 other products
- What SAGE Gets Wrong: The evidence that almost everyone is exposed during a 'surge' and most are immune
- USA deaths from drug overdose increased by almost 30% in 2020, likely related to lockdowns
- Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai not administering new Alzheimer's drug
- J&J sued after recalling sunscreens due to cancer-causing chemical
- Best of the Web: Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
Is it too late to flatten the curve?
Quote of the Day
The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
Anyone who gets a Covid vaxx is an enemy of the people.
Well it was Putin who said it a few months ago,” It isn’t mandatory, just find a new job”. The price all those government employees will pay for a...
As noted, this is a clever piece of disinformation, leading people to accept two lies: Firstly, that masks have prevented the spread of flu, when...
Best of: Skeletor's Insults [Link]
'59 Million Americans Prohibited From Buying High-End Dell Gaming PCs' [Link] * When one goes to the Dell Alienware online configurator to buy an...