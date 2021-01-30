How to Understand Macrosocial Evil

he trick of the psychopath's trade is to make us believe that evil comes from others.

© The Spectator

The pathological character of such people, generally contains a component of hysteria.

On the other hand, any and all methods of terror must therefore be used against individuals

Utilization of Useful Idiots, Flying Monkeys and Quasi-Psychopaths

Impact on Normal People

Subordinating a normal person to psychologically abnormal individuals has a deforming effect on his or her personality: it engenders trauma and neurosis. This is accomplished in a manner which generally evades sufficient conscious controls. [Wolves in Sheep's Clothing] Such a situation then deprives the person of his natural rights to practice his own mental hygiene, develop a sufficiently autonomous personality, and utilize his common sense.