© Stefano Guidi via Getty Images



Italy has seen an explosion of protests against the introduction of its vaccine passport scheme,The 'green pass' - which is a mandatory vaccination scheme in all but name, forces workers in both the public and private sector to take the jab in order to be paid.The system is, including schools, universities, museums, stadiums, theaters, gyms, and indoor seating spaces at bars and restaurants.Although Reuters erroneously describes today's protests against the scheme as "scattered," they are in fact large and widespread.Business owner Ugo Mendes Donelli compiled a Twitter thread illustrating the intense level of the backlash."Many citizens won't go to work," he tweeted. "I can tell they are many because there is no traffic. We had such silence, in my area, only during the lockdown."According to Donelli, despite the media trying to downplay the protest numbers,until the government scraps the "Green Pass" law."protesting against the mandate.Demonstrators also took to the streets in Rimini and Udine.As well as La Spezia and Milan.Donelli also notes how unions representing soldiers and police are telling them to join the protests.Under the law, which is being, the unvaccinated in Italy were also banned from using long distance public transport, meaning that holidays, travel for work and visiting relatives has become impossible for many.The 'green pass' also tracks an individual's location, once again emphasizing how it's a digital ID card on steroids.