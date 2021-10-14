The aircraft manufacturer, which makes both commercial and military planes, is the latest federal contractor to inform its staff that it will comply with the mandate.
The exemptions would "be based on a disability or sincerely held religious belief," Boeing said in a statement. "Boeing will continue to carefully monitor guidance from public health agencies, and requirements from federal, state and local governments to inform our COVID-19 policies."
Comment: Meanwhile the authorities in Canada and Australia are not allowing religious exemptions, and the vast majority of countries are however allowing members of government and police officers exemptions, and for any reason; because apparently the coronavirus can differentiate people's vocation.
The Chicago-based company has aircraft production facilities in Washington state and South Carolina and major operations throughout the U.S., including in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.
Airlines American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines are also federal contractors and recently told their staff that they too would comply with the order and that all employees must be vaccinated or be approved by the airline for an exemption.
Comment: Following the recent mandate at Southwest Airlines the company cancelled thousands of flights and blamed the weather, except no other airlines at the same airport reported any weather issues: Rebellion? Southwest Airlines cancels 1,800 flights, blames 'bad weather' - Meanwhile pilots file court order against Biden's vax mandate
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning companies in the state from mandating vaccines to any workers who object to the inoculation for medical, religious or personal reasons, including prior recovery from Covid.
Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest said Tuesday they are reviewing the order, but said they still expect to adhere to the federal mandate.
American said: "We believe the federal vaccine mandate supersedes any conflicting state laws, and this does not change anything for American."
Southwest said that "according to the President's Executive Order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the President's Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor."
Comment: Considering the employee response elsewhere, that Boeing is allowing exemptions is a smart move because it's already suffered some of its worst scandals and poor performance in recent years, it likely couldn't survive any pushback over the mandates. That said, if the US tries to enforce vaccine passports, employees may be able to go to work but they may find life intolerable otherwise.
