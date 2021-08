© NASA/Aubrey Gemignani



Cautiously Optimistic

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner, a prototype spacecraft that the company has been developing for years, should have been preparing to return home from the International Space Station by now. But instead it's still stuck back here on Earth.The Starliner reports , butin the closed position for reasons that engineers still haven't been able to sort out, though they suspect the spacecraft may have been damaged by a rainstorm during transportation.Regardless, Boeing doesn't have very long to figure it out before the mission gets sidelined by the space station's packed schedule in the coming months.Still, the company says it expects its fortune to improve soon."Cautiously optimistic is a good way to describe how the team is feeling," Boeing vice president and commercial crew program manager John Vollmer said in a statement provided to SpaceNews.But that optimism had better pay off soon if Boeing wants to fly the Starliner this year. If it misses its window, upcomingthe experimental spacecraft, according to SpaceNews. So if the company ever wants to catch up to SpaceX's crewed spaceflight program, it needs to hurry up.