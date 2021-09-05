The goalposts keep changing in the 'pandemic crisis'. From reassuring people that children are not at risk from Covid-19, governments have begun ignoring their own scientific advisors' advice to push for vaccinating children against Covid-19.In response to this, protests are intensifying in scale and scope as parents realize 'parental rights' no longer mean what they used to.On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall take stock of developments in 'Pandemia' this week, connecting the increasing political 'science' with social turmoil and environmental chaos.01:55:17MP3 - 79.2 MB