On Saturday, an elderly woman was knocked down and pepper sprayed by Melbourne police while protesting lockdowns in the city

A violent protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination erupted outside of a Melbourne trade union office on Monday, after it was announced that construction workers would have to be vaccinated to continue doing their jobs.Protesters wearing high-vis construction clothing(CFMEU) headquarters.Others tried to diffuse the situation, waving their hands in the air and shouting for those engaged in the violence to stop, but to no avail., while one man appeared to threaten a Ruptly journalist who was recording the scene.Following the incident, CFMEU National Construction Secretary Dave Noonan blamed the violence on "far-right extremists," claiming that the crowd "was heavily infiltrated by neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremist groups" and that only "a minority of those who participated were actual union members.""The union will continue to defend its members' rights to work safely across Australia and we will not be intimidated from doing our job," Noonan declared. "These are not actions of people who care about their workmates and the construction industry. They are the actions of extremists or people manipulated by extremists."The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) also blamed "right-wing extremists and anti-vaccination activists" for"Australian unions will never be intimidated by violence or threats from extremists who refuse to put the good of the community first," the ACTU continued, calling on every construction worker to get vaccinated against Covid-19 "as soon as possible."Melbourne - which has experienced some of the world's strictest and longest Covid-19 lockdowns - has repeatedly experienced violent protests., sparking concern and condemnation around the world.