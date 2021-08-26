Carney the Eco-Warrior Takes the Helm Again

The Great Reset Fraud

The Carney/Freeland Great Reset Task Force

every company working along China's Belt and Road Initiative in Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa would not exist in Carney's world while any western company which could actually participate positively in the multipolar dynamic would be cut off of all credit and die

A New System of Economic Value

we happen to live in an open system, creative, anti-entropic universe and express a species characteristic of transcending our "limits to growth" by making new discoveries and translating those discoveries into new scientific and technological progress