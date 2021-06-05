The 're-organization' of the world's societies, cultures, economies and politics seem to be occurring at an ever rapid clip. Groups like the WEF, UNESCO, the WHO and other hugely influential and interconnected bodies all seem to be telling us, and the governments of the world, 'how it's going to be', and why it is 'all for our own good'. A relatively small group of individuals are actually redefining what healthy means, how we should think about money, food, technology, ideologies, the weather, and even each other.These people have formed a technocratic infrastructure with a reach and a wrongheadedness that boggles the mind, and when the implications of their policies are realized, terrorizes the heart.
But this juggernaut of pathological group-think did not spring up overnight, and did not come from nowhere. Someone, and their groups, had to have come up with the "scientific" and philosophical doctrines that dictated the "logic" and "reasoning" behind such transhumanist, socialist, authoritarian and eugenic policies and developments as we're seeing today. And who better to point out such information and make the connections than researcher and journalist Matthew Ehret (Canadian Patriot
, Rising Tide Foundation
). Join us this week on MindMatters as Matthew puts some giant historical figures in a whole new light, and shows how these famous personalities' thinking and huge influence have shaped an agenda for control that is as pervasive as it is monstrous.
Harrison Koehli
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's MindMatters, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Elan Martin
Born and raised in New York City, Elan has been an editor for SOTT.net since 2014 and is a co-host for MindMatters. He enjoys seeing and sharing what's true about our profoundly and rapidly changing world.
Adam Daniels
Adam joined the editorial team in 2014 and is a co-host of MindMatters. His particular interests include philosophy, history, exercise science, and technology. He particularly dislikes Critical Race Theory and people who're so afraid of death that they prevent others from living. He also knows kung fu.