© AFP



, a major new study found.The Transparency International report slammed the VIP lane which gave high priority to companies referred by MPs, peers and top mandarins.There appears to beof government in Westminster", the study found.AndIt found thatBetween February and November last year,, the report said.Daniel Bruce, chief executive of Transparency International UK, said: "There are now very serious questions for the Government to answer with more than a fifth of the money spent on purchases in response to the pandemic raising red flags."The Government's approach to procurement during this critical period has already dented public confidence at a time when the trust of its citizens is most needed."We must now have full accountability for the eye-watering amounts of taxpayers' money spent on the response - with the award for each of the 73 contracts we highlight in our report subject to a thorough audit."