Questions remain

A multimillion-euro deal to bring medical ventilators into Ireland saw the HSE pay cash up front a month in advance to a company with no trading history.in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria, €14.1 million for the supply of intensive care Boaray and Eternity ventilators "on or about March 23" of this year as Ireland faced into its first lockdown.as a key treatment for the most vulnerable Covid-19 patients.In an invitation to the media to attend the arrival of the "fourth and final" delivery into Shannon on April 25, Roqu said that 100 ventilators had already arrived into Ireland, with a further 100 due on the impending flight.That transport was eventually cancelled "due to technical difficulties with the flight", according to Roqu., the HSE said.However, questions remain regarding a "refund" apparently given by Roqu to the HSE.The HSE said that while €14.1m was initially paid to Roqu, it subsequently received a refund of just over €2.7m after its original purchase order was "adjusted/reduced".This figure is noted on the official invoice supplied to the HSE regarding the contract.Robert Quirke, owner of Roqu, said a refund had been offered by his company to the HSE and in fact totalled €3.8m as it had "become apparent to the HSE that, which was good".He said that at the time Roqu had brought 72 ventilators into Ireland, as opposed to the 200 mentioned in its April media invite.Asked why the refund mentioned on the HSE's invoice from Roqu did not match the €3.8m, Mr Quirke said "the original invoice has since been credited and rebilled for a lower amount of €10.3m".The HSE said it is no longer utilising the service of Roqu.A spokesperson said it is "in continuing discussion with Roqu with a view to resolving all issues".