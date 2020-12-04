© Antonio Olmos/The Observer



It is known throughout the world as a byword for security. But the Bank of England is evidently a tad unclear on the whereabouts of £50bn of banknotes, and it doesn't seem to be overly concerned about it, a powerful group of MPs has said.In a stiff rebuke for Threadneedle Street, the Commons public accounts committee said the money - equivalent to a stack of £5 notes more than 800 miles high -Despite walls 8ft thick and an imposing reputation for guarding billions of pounds of gold bars in its vaults,However, banknotes by their very design are not traceable, making it hard for the Bank to follow the money and know exactly where its notes end up.According to a report from the National Audit Office, there are about £50bn worth of issued banknotes that may be being used overseas or in the UK, a tiny fraction of the trillions of pounds in money circulating in the UK economy in physical notes and by digital transfers.The PAC speculated that this money could be stashed away under mattresses as unreported household savings, may have been taken abroad, or used in the shadow economy. "The Bank of England doesn't know," it said., a trend that could be accelerated by the pandemic as more people move to using contactless debit card payments.Meg Hillier, the chair of the PAC, said: "£50bn of sterling notes - or about three-quarters of this precious and dwindling supply - is stashed somewhere but the Bank of England doesn't know where, who by, or what for, and doesn't seem very curious.A spokesman for the Bank said: "It is the responsibility of the Bank of England to meet public demand for banknotes. The Bank has always met that demand and will continue to do so.This means that banknotes are not missing."