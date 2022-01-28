© Nathan Stirk/Getty Images



a context of continuing in-work poverty."

there was no serious evidence that sanctions had ever got more people into work

Unemployed workers, ministers have announced.Claimants will be given just four weeks - down from three months - to find a job within their preferred sector. After that point,of existing Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) policy., comes as Boris Johnson seeks to reassert control over the political agenda amid the "partygate" crisis.The Way to Work campaign was flagged up by an embattled Johnson at prime minister's questions on Wednesday as evidence that the government was focused on the Covid recovery - leading to opposition claims thatLabour's Alison McGovern, the shadow employment minister, said: "This announcement has more to do with trying to save the prime minister's job than supporting people into work. It's just tinkering at the edges -Cracking down on the unemployed has long been regarded as popular with many voters, although welfare experts said thatCurrently work-ready unemployment benefit claimants have three months to find a job in their preferred sector - typically their area of expertise - before sanctions are threatened. The new rules mean sanctions could be imposed four weeks after they make their initial claim for universal credit - in theory, even before they receive their first benefit payment.The move is the most eye-catching part of a newly launched employment campaign. This also promises more tailored support from, and face-to-face time with, job coaches to help claimants find work."Helping people get any job now means they can get a better job and progress into a career," the work and pensions secretary, Thérèse Coffey, said. "Way to Work is a step-change in our offer to claimants and employers, making sure our jobcentre network and excellent work coaches can deliver opportunities, jobs and prosperity to all areas of the country."As we emerge from Covid, we are going to tackle supply challenges and support the continued economic recovery by getting people into work. Our new approach will help claimants get back into the world of work quickly, while helping ensure that employers get the people they and the economy need."However, welfare experts said the tightening of benefit sanctions would be counterproductive andabout how best to get people into secure, decently paid work.said Ruth Patrick, a senior lecturer in social policy at the University of York."This is not a way to work, it is a way to policy failure. The government is right that people need and deserve good jobs, but these will not be delivered by cThe UK's foremost academic expert on benefit sanctions, David Webster, said that governments often tightened punishments for jobseekers when they were worried about apparently slow uptake of jobs after a recession. ButThe government's spending watchdog,