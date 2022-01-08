when it comes to the non-vaccinated, I'm very keen to pi** them off. So we're going to do it, the end. That's our strategy.'

The French government has confirmed that some of the draconian restrictions imposed on British travellers are set to be eased as anti-lockdown protests erupt in Europe for another weekend.Members of the French ministerial cabinet agreed to lift certain travel rules designed to prevent Brits from travelling into the country earlier this week as Omicron tightened its grip on France with over 330,000 new Covid cases recorded.Gabriel Attal, spokesperson for the French Government, confirmed that the list of reasons for which UK travellers would be permitted entry into France would be expanded to now also allow in-person work to be completed in the country.Attal admitted it would now be 'a bit easier' to enter France for essential work reasons, after the 'list of compelling reasons, notably professional,' was widened. It is not clear how this new announcement might affect trips for leisure or tourism.Reports from French media suggest that whileshortly after.Despite some optimistic developments from the continent,on as hundreds of, as thousands joined together in protest against what are perceived to be excessively strict restrictions and mandatory vaccinations.From December 18, British holidaymakers were subject to a raft of new restrictions that prevented them from making the trip across the English Channel.The travel constraints, which barred all Brits from any non-essential travel into France, included stopping legal French residents at the border, as Macron's government singled out the UK amid claims the ban was designed to slow the arrival of the super-mutant Omicron variant.And while England's Covid cases appear to be plateauing since the turn of the new year, France recorded more than 332,000 fresh infections in the country on Wednesday - a new high mark since the pandemic began.Senior industry figures across the Channel also warned that several holiday andMailOnline understands the decision to came in the days leading up to France's recent Omicron surge, where cases now stand higher than those seen in Britain.Currently, the sole reasons accepted for UK-based travel into France include for 'urgent' family matters or to travel back to main residence in Great Britain through the country.Non-EU citizens are still banned from travelling for tourism or leisure, and proof of a negative Covid-19 pre-departure test is still required.All travellers from the UK - including the fully vaccinated - are required to immediately quarantine upon their arrival into France, but their mandatory self-isolation period can end after two days if they provide a negative PCR test.It comes as French President Emmanuelhe said on Tuesday.Macron, 44, made the cutting remark while responding to a nurse during a question and answer session with readers of Le Parisien on how the government will handle non-vaccinated people.He added: 'I'm generally opposed to the French being p****d off. I complain all the time about administrative blockages.'ButMeanwhile, Germans were warned the country must revamp its vaccination strategy to tackle the Omicron variant andif it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future, Germany's new Health Minister warned.Karl Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month, made his comments in an advanced release of an interview to be published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.'If we get a variant that is as contagious as Omicron, but significantly more deadly, we should be able to develop and produce a new vaccine in a very short time,' Lauterbach said.because there could be serious new outbreaks, he said.'We must not fall into the naive assumption that it (the pandemic) will be over soon. It's not over,' he said.brieflyto a trickle before picking up again.The Omicron variant now accounts for 44% of coronavirus infections in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said.On Saturday, the RKI counted 55,889 newly reported corona infections within 24 hours, more than double the number a week earlier.Chancellor Olaf Scholz and, but shortened quarantine periods.On Saturday,for Covid this week, vowing to do everything possible to prevent another nationwide lockdown., has been conducting official business from home via video and telephone conferences since he tested positive.'Thanks to the vaccine, thank goodness, I'm doing well,' he told Austrian radio in an interview. 'I don't have any symptoms.''The studies verify that with the Omicron variant,. That's been my experience too,' said Nehammer, who will not attend any public appointments in the next few days.He was apparently infected on Wednesday following contact with a member of his security team who tested positive on Thursday, the chancellery said on Friday.Nehammer, 49, announced new measures this week to curb the spread of the coronavirus and pressed on with plans to make vaccination mandatory from next month.'The priority now is using the strongest possible protection measures for everyone to try to prevent a new lockdown. Because a lockdown is very burdensome for people,' he said on Saturday.Austria's interior ministry registered 7,405 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, 13,844 people have died in the country after contracting the virus.