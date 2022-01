there was "no statistical difference" in absence rates between the two groups of schools

"The study and research outlined in this report does not provide strong justification for introducing this policy in schools.

Schoolchildren are refusing to wear face masks in the classroom , a union official said as the Government's own study does not justify the policy.Just five per cent of pupils at one school agreed to take a lateral flow test at the start of the term and wear a mask , according to Damien McNulty, a national executive member of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT)."Sadly, we have had reports in the last 24 hours ofMr McNulty told the BBC."We've got. This is a public health emergency."It comes as new research published by the Department for Education (DfE) found that the majority of children say face masks in the classroom make it more difficult to communicate and learn.The Government's official evidence summary foundThe research noted thatIt highlighted a survey by theThe DfE study said masks are a "comparatively cheap and easy" measure to implement and can be a "visible outward signal of safety behaviour and a reminder of Covid-19 risks".It includes the results of an "experimental" analysis of 123 schools by the department during the 2021 autumn term which found Covid absence fell by 0.6 percentage points in secondary schools that used face masks compared to schools that did not over a period of up to three weeks.Researchers acknowledged that there was a "level of statistical uncertainty around the result", adding that it showed a "non-statistical and unknown clinical significant reduction in infection" withEarlier this week, Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary , said the study suggested"made a difference" to transmission. But experts criticised the DfE's findings, sayingProf Sarah Lewis, an expert in molecular epidemiology at the University of Bristol, said:"The negative impacts of mask-wearing on communication and learning in schools are outlined in the report, and mask-wearing has an especially detrimental effect on those with hearing impairments who are excluded from class discussion.Jamie Jenkins, a former head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics, said: "For me, the findings of the report support not to put masks on children."Meanwhile, a separate poll by the National Association of Headteachers found that. The survey of almost 2,000 members found that 37 per cent have been unable to get hold of supply staff.More than a third of school leaders have had staff absence levels of over 10 per cent on their first day of term, the survey suggested.