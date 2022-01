Show Notes

Joe and Niall return with NewsReal to discuss UK journalist Laura Dodsworth's State of Fear, a book detailing how British authorities used mind control techniques to manipulate the population into following the government's every word on Covid; Dr. Robert Malone's final message on Twitter (about the documented harms of injecting mRNA 'vaccines' into children) before he was summarily booted off the platform; and Prof. Matias Desmet's theory of Mass Formation Psychosis, which is gaining traction as an explanation for why so many people are impervious to facts about the so-called pandemic.In the final ten minutes, they summarize the US-Russia stand-off over Ukraine with a preview of how that situation could play out in the weeks and months ahead. More on the Great Game of Geopolitics in upcoming shows...01:43:40— 71.2 MB[YouTube banned this podcast for 'medical misinformation', by the way, despite all mentions of vaccines citing official sources, not least Saint Fauci himself...]Here's the podcast on our NewsReal Odysee channelFollow NewsReal on Facebook VAERS - serious side effects VAERS - 12-18 year olds, serious side effects