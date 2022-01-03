© REUTERS/Christian Mang



More than half of Germans no longer trust official Covid-19 statistics issued by the country's disease control and prevention authority, the Robert Koch Institute, a new poll has found.A whopping 57% of those surveyed said they didn't trust the data, whileaccording to a poll commissioned by the newspaper Bild.The widespread skepticism is perhaps not all that surprising, given thatbecause of false negatives by testing as well as delays in reporting new cases." The official dropped a bombshell when he said thatVaccination rates in Germany may also be higher than the official figures indicate because not all inoculations are being reported. Additionally, according to Bild, a number ofWhen asked for comment by Bild, the Robert Koch Institute pointed the finger at local health authorities who fail to file data on time, emphasizing that "all that falls outside the RKI's remit."The same poll, which