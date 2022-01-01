Polar researchers in Antarctica have contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and living miles from civilization.Two thirds of the 25 staff based at Belgium's Princess Elisabeth Polar Station have caught the virus, the Le Soir newspaper reported, proving there is no escape from the global pandemic.The outbreak took hold despite all staff passing multiple PCR tests, quarantining and living in one of the most remote places in the world.The situation has echoes of the plot of John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic The Thing, which was advertised on posters with the warning "man is the warmest place to hide."An alien life form infects workers on an Antarctic station in the cult sci-fi thriller starring Kurt Russell. Unlike the film,- let alone been transformed into bloodthirsty beasts that can only be killed by incineration.One person tested positive seven days after arriving at the station on Dec 14. The individual was placed in isolation but tests revealed two others had caught the virus.All three left the station on Dec 23 but the virus has continued to spread.It is thought to be the omicron variant because that is responsible for 99 per cent of infections in South Africa.There are two emergency doctors at the station, which will not allow any new arrivals until the virus dissipates.Belgium's Polar Secretariat has now shortened the research season and the remaining staff will stay at the base until at least Jan 12.