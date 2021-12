© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson



Boeing on Friday announced that it had suspended its requirement for U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.In an internal post to employees, provided to Defense News, Boeing said it made the decision after reviewing several recent developments that dealt blows to the government's vaccine mandate effort for federal contractors.required in executive order 14042 from taking effect.to comply with both court orders until further notice.Boeing also cited state laws that have restricted how far employers can go in some areas when trying to require employees to get vaccinated.Boeing said it adopted its U.S. requirement to comply with the federal government's order., the company said in its message to employees. Nearly all vaccinated Boeing employees have also uploaded proof of vaccination into the company's internal Worklife personnel system, the company said.But Boeing alsoonce again if it returns."The success of Boeing's vaccination requirement to date positions the company well to comply with the federal executive order should it be reinstated in the future," Boeing said.Laura Cain, chief medical officer for Boeing, said in the internal post that the company is still encouraging employees to receive the vaccine, even if it is no longer requiring it."As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to prioritize health, safety and care for our teammates," Cain said. "According to the CDC, the vaccines are safe, effective and our best tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I want to strongly encourage our employees to get vaccinated or get a booster if they have not done so to help protect their teammates, families and communities."Huntington Ingalls Industries last month became the first major defense contractor to push back against the Biden administration's vaccine mandate.Petters said Huntington would not enforce vaccination deadlines for its employees or force out those who declined the shots,