© Ian Georges



They signify a failure of public health policy,"

There was a distinctive moment, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, that neatly encapsulated the mistakes and confusion of Britain's early efforts to tackle the disease, says Mark Woolhouse. At a No 10 briefing in March 2020, cabinet minister Michael Gove warned the virus did not discriminate. "Everyone is at risk," he announced.And nothing could be further from the truth, argues Professor Woolhouse, an expert on infectious diseases at Edinburgh University. "I am afraid. "In fact, this is a very discriminatory virus. Some people are much more at risk from it than others. People over 75 are an astonishing 10,000 times more at risk than those who are under 15."And it was this failure to understand the wide variations in individual responses to Covid-19 that led to Britain's flawed responses to the disease's appearance, he argues - errors that included the imposition of a long-lasting, national lockdown. This is a strategy that Woolhouse - one of the country's leading epidemiologists - describes as morally wrong and highly damaging in his forthcoming book, The Year the World Went Mad: A Scientific Memoir.In short, we panicked. This was an epidemic crying out for a precision public health approach and it got the opposite."Rather than imposing blanket lockdowns across the nation, the government should have adopted measures designed to make contacts safe, Woolhouse maintains. "You can see from the UK data that. That, coupled with Covid-safe measures, such as masks and testing, would have been sufficient to control spread."Largelyand it should have been allowed to progress in the UK, argues Woolhouse. Instead, we plumped for an enforced national lockdown,, we could. Enough business is now done online to allow large parts of society to function fairly well - through video conferences and online shopping."But it was a lazy solution to a novel coronavirus epidemic, as well as a hugely damaging one," he adds.However,hose who advocated the complete opening up of society, including academics who backeduntil enough people had been infected to achieve herd immunity."This would have led to an epidemic far larger than the one we eventually experienced in 2020," says Woolhouse. "It also lacked a convincing plan for adequately protecting the more vulnerable members of society, the elderly and those who are immuno-compromised."Instead,On average, each home got an extra £250,000 from the government to protect against the virus, he calculates. "Much more should have been spent on providing protection for care homes," says Woolhouse, who also castigates the government for offering nothing more than a letter telling those shielding elderly parents and other vulnerable individuals in their own homes to take precautions.The nation could have spent several thousand pounds per household on provision of routine testing and in helping to implement Covid-safe measures for those shielding others and that would still have amounted to a small fraction of, he argues.Indeed, Woolhouse is particularly disdainful of the neglect of "shielders", such as care home workers and informal carers. "These people stood between the vulnerable and the virus but, for most of 2020, they got minimal recognition and received no help."Britain spent a fortune on suppressing the virus and will still be servicing the debt incurred for generations to come, he adds. "By contrast,. We should and could have invested in both suppression and protection. We effectively chose just one."And Woolhouse is emphatic that further lockdowns are not the way to deal with future waves of Covid-19.he states.Instead, the country needs, very quickly, not to be surprised by new variants and not to respond each one in an ad hoc fashion. "We should agree a sliding scale of interventions and trigger points for implementing them. With omicron it all feels a bit chaotic. We need better planning and preparation for when the next variant arrives, as it surely will."