At that point, it will be a humanitarian crisis."

Sri Lanka is facing a deepening financial and humanitarian crisis with fears it could go bankrupt in 2022 as inflation rises to record levels, food prices rocket and its coffers run dry.The meltdown faced by the government, led by the strongman president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is in part caused by the immediate impact of the Covid crisis and the loss of tourism but is compounded by high government spending and tax cuts eroding state revenues, vast debt repayments to China and foreign exchange reserves at their lowest levels in a decade. Inflation has meanwhile been spurred by the government printing money to pay off domestic loans and foreign bonds.The World Bank estimatesof the pandemic, the equivalent of five years' progress in fighting poverty.Inflation hit a record high of 11.1% in November and- but it has done little to ease people's woes.Anurudda Paranagama, a chauffeur in the capital, Colombo, took on a second job to pay for rising food costs and cover the loan on his car but it was not enough. "It is very difficult for me to repay the loan.He described how his village grocer was opening 1kg packets of milk powder and dividing it into packs of 100g because his customers could not afford the whole packet. "We now buy 100g of beans when we used to buy 1kg for the week," said Paranagama., according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.The situation has got so bad that long queues have formed at the passport office asFor older citizens, it is reminiscent of the early 1970s when import controls and low production at home caused severe shortages of basic commodities and caused long queues for bread, milk and rice.The former central bank deputy governor WA Wijewardena warned the struggles of ordinary people would exacerbate the financial crisis, which would in turn make life harder for them.he said. "Both will reduce food security by lowering production and failing to import due to foreign exchange scarcities.One of the most pressing problems for Sri Lanka is its huge foreign debt burden, in particular to China.In the next 12 months, in the government and private sector, Sri Lanka will be required to repay an estimated. However, as of November, available foreign currency reserves were just $1.6bn.In an usual approach, government minister Ramesh Pathirana saidin order to save " much needed currency".The opposition MP and economist Harsha de Silva recently told parliament that foreign currency reserves would be -$437m by January next year, whilehe said.Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal made public assurances that Sri Lanka could pay off its debts "seamlessly" but Wijewardena said t, which would have catastrophic economic consequences.Meanwhile,without help."The costs of cultivating paddy [wheat] have gone up astronomically ... The government has no money for fertiliser subsidies. Many of us farmers are reluctant to invest money because we don't know if we will make any profit," said one farmer, Ranjit Hulugalle.In an attempt temporarily to ease the problems and stave off difficult and most likely unpopular policies, the government has resorted to temporary relief measures, such as credit lines to import foods, medicines and fuel from its neighbouring ally India, as well as currency swaps from India, China and Bangladesh and loans to purchase petroleum from Oman. However, these loans provide only short-term relief and have to be paid back quickly at high interest rates, adding to Sri Lanka's debt load.Anushka Shanuka, a personal trainer, was among those who used to have a comfortable life but now is struggling to get by. "We can't live the way we used to before the pandemic," he said, saying"The government promised to help us but nothing came, so we are just managing the best we can. I don't know how much longer we can go on like this."