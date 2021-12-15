© Stefan Rousseau/PA



if

we have to do this for years to come

The UK does not disclose what it has paid for vaccines

Pfizer increased the price of its Covid-19 vaccine by more than a quarter and Moderna by more than a tenth

Rishi Sunak has issued a stark warning to Department of Health officials over the multibillion-pound cost of regular booster rollouts, the Guardian has learned.Sources said the chancellor- could begin to impact on future spending.A Whitehall source from outside the Treasury said Sunak had not opposed the measure but warned prices were likely to rise and that the cost to the exchequer should not be underestimated. They said the additional cost would need to be paid for in either spending cuts or tax rises."He made the point, rightly, that"Worst case scenario,that has not been foreseen which has to be paid for.", earmarked for NHS waiting lists but eventually aimed to help tackle, is expected to bring in £12bn a year which the Treasury could raid for additional cash for jabs.Those are in addition to the 35m additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech that were ordered in August for delivery in the second half of next year.Sunak is said to have raised the point most recently during Wednesday's meeting about "plan B" measures that more regular booster doses were not built into current spending plans., after Pfizer raised prices because of increased demand.In August, the Financial Times reportedin the latest EU supply contracts.A Treasury source said: "We are continuing to do whatever it takes to support our fight against Covid, including providing new funding to roll out our booster campaign as quickly as possible to protect people from Omicron. We will also ensure that taxpayers' money is spent responsibly."Sunak is also facing the possibility of, which have not been reintroduced under plan B measures because firms are not required to close or enforce social distancing measures that can limit capacity.Powerful business groups such as the CBI have not made public demands for further support - though footfall numbers have begun to drop and leisure and hospitality are likely to feel the effects of public caution.The research group Springboard found, suggesting that concerns over Omicron kept people away.Demands from business groups, as well as MPs, are likely to increase if Boris Johnson needs to impose further restrictions - even if they do not include business closures.Lobby groups are likely to argue that