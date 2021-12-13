NewsReal: COVID And Mind Control - Do People Fear The Virus, Or Their Government?
Sott.net
Sun, 12 Dec 2021 00:00 UTC
But those are the 'anti-vaxx rebels'; loud and growing in number though they are, they remain a minority. In the meantime most are still behaving as if they're terrified of something WAY more dangerous than Covid-19. Mass compliance and 'auto-enforcement' of COVID 'rules' show no signs of abating. We're headed for the worst-case scenario: a state of full-blown global totalitarianism.
In the first half of this NewsReal, Joe and Niall cite documented 20th century government research into 'programming people' with 'mind control techniques' through drugs, hypnotic suggestion and terrorism, to suggest what's really motivating or prompting peoples' bizarre behavior: a combination of terror of government, and, perhaps less consciously still, terror of the wrath of Mother Nature.
In the second hour, they highlight some of the latest Covid madness, the frightful and potentially record-breaking 'super-outbreak' of tornadoes that smashed up Kentucky, and the Anglo-Americans' latest Democracy™ pow-wows regarding Russia's supposed 'barbaric invasion of Ukraine'.
Running Time: 01:50:59
Download: MP3 — 78 MB
YouTube made us remove one minute of this podcast (at roughly 01:03:00), in which we showed a Tweeted video clip from a sports match in which a professional football player was seen clutching his chest. 'Copyright', allegedly. More likely, the Control System is playing whack-a-mole with as many instances of players collapsing on the field as possible. Anyway, the edited version of this podcast is apparently being 'approved' and will shortly be up on the NewsReal YT channel (here). The full version is also available to view and download on Odysee. Show Notes
Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties, 2019, Tom O'Neill
German police using 2-meter long sticks to enforce social distancing in public places
German schoolchildren confessing vaccine status daily?
Manchester United player leaves field clutching his chest
Fauci in March 2020: 'vaccines could do more harm than good'
Photos and videos of the tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky
Deadliest tornado 'super-outbreak' in US history, April 2011
Two longest-duration US tornadoes, 97 years apart, occurred in almost the exact same location
Mayfield city was scoured 35,000 feet into the air
G7 leaders warn Russia all sanctions on table over Ukraine border buildup
China says democracy used as 'weapon of mass destruction'
Reader Comments
"And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell."
Psalm 23:4
"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."
Isaiah 41:10
"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
Proverbs 29:25
"The fear of man lays a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is safe."
Hebrews 13:6
"So we can confidently say, “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?”
Deuteronomy 31:6
"Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”
1 John 4:18
"There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love."