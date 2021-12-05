© Google Street View



'Saddened and devastated'

Bosses at a small Coventry care home say they are "devastated" to make the decision to close due to staffing issues created by a lack of fully vaccinated care workers.St Martin's on Woodway Lane, Walsgrave, has been providing care for the city's elderly for more than three decades.But the home, which caters to 16 people,From November 11 it became mandatory under government legislation for those working in care homes to be fully vaccinated, unless medically exempt.However, this approach was labelled "heavy-handed" by trade union bosses who say the industry is "already on its knees".Now just two weeks on, the impact of compulsory vaccines is having tangible effects on care providers in Coventry, which in turn means vulnerable elderly people,A spokesman for St Martin's told Coventry Live:, we are saddened and devastated that we have had to take the decision to close St Martins due to the lack of staffing."We are a small home registered to care for 16 service users and heavily rely on staff but the lack of available vaccinated carers made it extremely difficult for us to safely care for our residents."We took a decision not to accept new residents some time ago and have worked with the relevant authorities, families and residents to safely find alternative care and accommodation for our residents."We have worked closely with CQC and our partners at Coventry Council to safely find alternative accommodation who have been understanding and supportive of the closure and move of the remaining residents."This decision has been a difficult one and we would like to thank all the staff, families and residents for everything."