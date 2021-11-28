But fear not! The WHO has advised governments to jack up "surveillance, testing and reporting" on virus transmission, limiting international travel and "recommending" ever more boosters and jabs. It's all going to work out just fine.
Isn't it?
Joe and Niall investigate where variant 'Omicron' actually originated, and in whom, wading through the latest barrages of fake news to bring you another all-encompassing episode of NewsReal...
** Podcast starts at 04:26 **
Running Time: 01:49:49
Download: MP3 — 75.4 MB
If The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee. Show Notes
- New York declares a health-care state of emergency over a Covid variant that doesn't exist in the state
- Omicron Coronavirus Strain May Already Be in US, Going to Spread 'All Over', Fauci Says
- Omicron symptoms are 'extremely mild' says doctor who discovered it
- Thousands of protesters hold anti-lockdown rally at GPO
- Excess winter deaths 27pc higher in second wave than during last bad flu season
- Covid: Australia woman charged after setting fire in quarantine hotel
- Irish govt notice: "Privileges will be granted to fully vaccinated people only"
- Lockdowns 'are an abuse of power' - but the Left has 'paternalistic' obsession with them
- Florida Reports Lowest Daily COVID Cases Per Capita in the Country as Lockdown States See Rise in Infections
- 'Covid crisis is like somebody flew planes into every hospital in the country'
- Irish hospital bed numbers decline
- Big Pharma's Favorite Democrats Saved the Drug Industry Half a Trillion Dollars
- Vast numbers of protesters at Melbourne rally
- Third night of violence in Guadeloupe as France sends police special forces
- French secret police forces perform night-raids in Guadeloupe
- France to consider some autonomy for Caribbean island amid unrest
- Supply-Chain Crisis Only Getting Worse With China's 7-Week Port Quarantine
- Taliban leader pleads for help in first address
- Former New York Times journalist says the paper deliberately HELD her story condemning Kenosha rioters until after 2020 election: 'The reality of what brought Kyle Rittenhouse into the streets was one we were meant to ignore'
- 'It is astonishing': More than $2 million raised so far for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
- Wisconsin's senators - a Democrat and a Republican - issue joint statement warning against politicizing the Waukesha tragedy
- Trump Breaks a Taboo — and Pays the Price
