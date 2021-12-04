© RayArt Graphics/AlamyDenis Campbell and agencies



Ministers have given GPs in England the green light to provide less care to millions of patients for the next four monthsto urgently deliver Covid booster jabs.Sajid Javid, the health secretary, and NHS bosses have approved the controversial changes so that GPs and practice nursesDoctors' leaders sought to reassure the public that anyone falling ill or worried about their health would still be seen and assessed.However, the Patients Association immediately warned thatand disrupt the relationship between patients and GPs.Family doctors will experienceand help tackle public health problems such as smoking and obesity - lifting their workloads so they can help administer booster shots.Javid and NHS England have given them permission, including high blood pressure, asthma, chronic kidney disease and obesity. GPs will alsowith people who are taking drugs on a long-term basis, for example blood pressure tablets to reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke.For the next four months family doctors will continue to carry out only a limited amount of these checks. Javid and NHS England have agreed"This is a necessary temporary emergency measure because the booster rollout is now the NHS's top priority," a source said. "National GP bodies have assured the government and NHS leadership that most of the services should still go ahead, but based on clinical need."However, GPs, and undertaking cervical cancer screening.The NHS has to ramp up the daily total of boosters delivered from 350,000 to 500,000 as soon as it can to help deliver Boris Johnson's pledge on Tuesday that every adult in England will have been offered one by the end of January.The Guardian revealed on Wednesday that moves to set aside QOF obligations on GPs were under way after the emergence of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus left ministers, NHS leaders and scientists worried about a potential new surge in infections.Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, welcomed the fact that "the NHS is undoubtedly mobilising resources on an impressive scale for the booster programme."But,, Power added: "Withdrawing some regular GP services will further disrupt the relationship between patients and the NHS. The decision also, which will have to be dealt with at some point."The changes were outlined in a letter which NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and three senior colleagues sent on Friday to local leaders across England outlining how the health service will push forward with the booster programme.The suspension of so many of the QOF duties is a major victory for the British Medical Association (BMA)., despite the threat posed by persistently high levels of Covid infection.The BMA GP committee chair, Dr Farah Jameel, said the nationwide shortage of family doctors meant that, while GPs intend to aid the boosters push as much as they can"Today's changes begin to recognise this, and we hope that, by removing some of the more bureaucratic and target-based requirements within practices' contracts, that, while allowing practices to focus on patients who need their attention the most."She added: "Patients need to know that if they are unwell or have concerning symptoms and need to receive care from their practice they will continue to be prioritised and GP teamsin every way they can and know how."Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation, said: "Hopefully this guidance will free up much-needed time for primary care teams to vaccinate at speed and to prioritise patients with the greatest clinical need."