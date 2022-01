A man has set himself and his car on firewhile screaming about Victoria's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.The man emerged from a silver MG3 hatchback engulfed in flames near Church St in Richmond about 8pm on Saturday.Police officers and firefighters doused the man with water to extinguish the blaze with the help of about five witnesses.He was then taken into an ambulance and rushed to hospital.Police said heOne witness who helped restrain the man said his flesh was burning before the flames were put out with water.she told The Herald Sun 'He was off his face screaming about the mandates.'Lydia O'Connor was having dinner at a nearby restaurant when she heard the man screaming.'He poured gas on himself and on his car. It was on purpose,' Ms O'Connor told the publication.Victoria police and about five witnesses restrained the man who appeared 'off his face' while screaming about vaccine mandatesPolice cordoned off the area near the intersection of Church and Swan Street while customers at surrounding businesses were told to stay indoors.Bystanders said they initially saw black smoke coming from the vehicle, which was left with a charred driver's side door.Forensic police were then seen examining the area.Victoria Police said it was called to the intersection after reports of a man self-harming. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.The incident caused disruptions to trams which run along Route 70 and Route 78 while the investigation continues.