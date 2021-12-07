The gunman killed two people and wounded four after he was asked to put a face mask on in a public services office in Moscow, city authorities said
A man who opened fire at a Russian municipal office, killing at least two people and injuring four others, is believed to have lashed out after being told to wear a face covering, local media outlets have reported.
According to a police source for business daily RBK, 45-year-old veteran Sergey Glazov shot up a branch of MFC, used by Russian citizens for processing official documents
, in the south-east of Moscow on Tuesday.
Kommersant has since reported that the man took out a gun and began shooting after he was stopped by a security guard and asked to wear a face mask in line with the country's current Covid-19 rules. According to security forces, Glazov fired a gun modified to shoot live ammunition.
Two people are understood to have lost their lives during the incident, which occurred at the multi-functional public service center in the Ryazansky district, around 12 kilometers from the city's Red Square. Speaking to reporters, Moscow's Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that the building's administrator and security guard had died in the incident. According to her, the man had come in to obtain a passport.
The number of injured currently stands at four
Sergey Glazov
and includes an employee of the State Budgetary Institution for Housing and an employee of the administrative building, as well as two visitors, including a 10-year-old child, Rakova said.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin took to Twitter in the wake of the incident, writing "I offer my condolences to the victims and the families of the victims," and said that "doctors are doing their best to help the wounded."
A law enforcement spokeswoman, Irina Volk, has confirmed that "the detainee has been taken to the police department."
Comment:
The Daily Mail reports
on the incident in Germany:
A man killed himself, his wife and three young girls after he faked a Covid-19 jab certificate and feared his children would be taken away when it was discovered.
Police found two adults, both 40, and three children aged four, eight and 10 dead from gunshot wounds in a family home in Koenigs Wusterhausen south of Berlin on Saturday.
In a pages-long farewell note found by police, the man, named as Devid R, said he forged a vaccination certificate for his wife Linda.
Her employer had found out, prompting the couple to fear they would be arrested and lose their children Leni, Janni and Rubi, prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told news agency dpa.
Police were called to the house after being alerted by witnesses who had seen lifeless bodies in the house, police and prosecutors said on Saturday.
Submitting a fake Covid-19 vaccine certificate became a criminal offence two weeks ago and is punishable by either a fine or a years jail term.
Investigators suspect that the man killed his wife and children and then himself. They found a gun in the house, but it wasn't immediately clear whether it was the weapon used to fire the fatal shots.
They found no indication that anyone else was present at the time or that anyone forced their way into the house.
Police said autopsies on the five bodies were underway and will determine how long the family had been dead.
Many people were already struggling to get by, but the last two years of tyrannical rolling lockdowns and the relentless manufactured hysteria has effected the mental health of even the most stable of people. For those who already had issues, many are being pushed to breaking point. And, since governments are intending to tighten the screws even further, it's likely that we'll see a rise in incidents like these:
