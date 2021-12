© PA



Deaths caused by alcohol in the UK have hit the highest number ever recorded following a steep year-on-year increase during the pandemic. the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday., when there were 7,565 deaths caused by alcohol, the highest yearly rise since the data started being published in 2001.Researchers indicated that changes in the consumption of alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic may have contributed to the increase in deaths, although theyThe figures meanThe ONS said that. In 2001, there were 10.6 deaths per 100,000 people. Separate data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show that the number of people drinking very high amounts increased during lockdown.According to the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities data, mortality rates for alcohol-specific conditions were higher for all months from May 2020 to August 2021 than in the same months in 2018 and 2019.There was also an increase in the proportion of "increasing and higher risk" drinkers from April to June 2020.The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reported that before lockdown, 3% of people said they drank more than 50 units of alcohol a week.According to the ONS data,, according to the ONS.per 100,000 people, up from 18.6), followed by Northern Ireland (19.6, up from 18.8).In England, the North East had the highest death rate for alcohol for the seventh consecutive year, the ONS said, with 20 deaths per 100,000 in 2020.The highest regional year-on-year increase in England was in the West Midlands, going from 12.1 to 16.1 deaths per 100,000 people, an increase of 33.1%.More than three-quarters of these deaths in 2020 were caused by alcoholic liver disease (77.8%).A further 12.1% of deaths were caused by "mental and behavioural disorders due to the use of alcohol", while "external causes", such as accidental poisoning by alcohol, caused 6.2%.