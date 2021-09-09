Maxim Oreshkin, an advisor to President Vladimir Putin, told the Moscow Financial Forum on Wednesday that Russia had been forced to increase public spending, but to a lesser extent.
"The economic policy response to the crisis has to match the size of the economic problem," Oreshkin said. "When you're in the deepest recession since WWII, you need to come up with answers the same size."
"Here," Oreshkin argued, "I believe Russia has found the optimal balance between the size of stimulus spending and the way it is structured, which has made it possible to get out [of recession] and restore the economy in little more than a year."
However, according to the Kremlin official, "the US, which has been running a budget deficit of 15% of GDP for two years in a row... has most likely gone too far with the size of the stimulus and the consequence is a global wave of inflation."
Comment: Indeed inflation does appear to be ravaging economies across the planet. The last 17+ months of rolling lockdowns certainly hasn't helped matters, either.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Wednesday that Washington could ultimately default on its debt if the country's lawmakers don't agree to raise the maximum borrowing limit. "Once all available measures and cash on hand are fully exhausted, the United States of America would be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in our history," Yellen wrote in a letter to members of Congress, saying reserves could be exhausted as early as October.
Comment: Unless a debt default is deemed beneficial to the deep state it's unlikely that it will be allowed to happen, and instead the US will simply up its borrowing limit, as it has done before, which, however, will ultimately make its economy even more vulnerable.
Earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said a provision to raise the debt ceiling would not be included in draft spending measures that her party hopes to pass in the coming weeks. While admitting the country needs to borrow more, she said the issue wouldn't be addressed in the upcoming bill, which is expected to allocate another $3.5 trillion in national spending.
US President Joe Biden signed out around $1.9 trillion of American taxpayers' money in March in an effort to shore up businesses struggling as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to making direct individual payments of up to $1,400, it extended a preexisting $300 weekly unemployment benefit and injected cash into vaccine distribution efforts. However, Republicans slammed the plan as unnecessary given positive signs for economic recovery prior to the stimulus.
Comment: Meanwhile the House just approved another $24 billion for the Pentagon and its oversight of "astonishing fraud", and the US's wealthiest continue to avoid their taxes, with a modest estimate given at $160 billion a year. Unsurprisingly, some of the other major world economies have been divesting themselves of dollars for years now and instead they've been stocking up on assets such as gold, amidst a flurry of mutually beneficial deals between willing countries, which are not only useful now, but they may also help them ride out the eventual, controlled collapse of the US system: