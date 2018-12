their

accounting shows that they have

$21 trillion

additionally in the budget

This means that they are able to do black operations that get no oversight.

Congress gives the Pentagon money if they report they've spent the budget while, in fact, they stash it away in secret places to use without any accountability at all, investigative journalist David Lindorff told RT.US President DonaldRT spoke to David Lindorff, investigative journalist, and columnist for the Nation, who said that"Pentagon budget is $750 billion dollars at this point. And each year it has been lower than that before. And yet, the one they submit to Congress each year. One budget year it was $6.5 trillion budget just for the army - which that year really only had 122 billion," he continued.He explained that Pentagon accountant service isHe called it an "astonishing fraud"., the Office of Inspector General, and was supposed to monitor and make sure everything they are doing according to the way it is supposed to be, who said "If the Pentagon was being honest, they would tell Congress each year when they submit financial statements for the current year and prior years accounts that what they are giving them is garbage."He also recalled the words of Asif Khan, the head of the National Security Asset Management unit at GAO (Government Accountability Office) that monitors all government agencies, the Pentagon, the CIA, who said that"Again, an astonishing fact that is not reported at all in the US corporate media," Lindorff pointed out.According to Lindorff's sources that worked in the Pentagon, "they submit the financial statements from prior years showing falsely that it's spent all its money and then asking for more.""And so Congress obligingly gives them more. But the money that they don't spend each year gets stashed away in secret places within the Pentagon and gets used without any accountability at all.he told RT.