Congress is doing little to curb this opaque authority, another rabbit warren in the military industrial complex.Just how bad is it these days?Normally, watchdog groups can at least identify the agency's frivolous spending and tease out who the major beneficiaries are. But under something called Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Officials claim that OTA helps the the Department of Defense (DoD) court smaller, non-traditional contractors in places like Silicon Valley by avoiding some of the burdens of a more restrictive competitive bidding process.According to a recent report from Federal News Radio, theThis number, obtained via the Pentagon's public affairs office,So why does the DoD give two different numbers on OTA spending? Because OTAs are not subject to the regulatory and disclosure guidelines required for most contracts, the Pentagon can get away with not reporting them as procurements - in other words, as part of the grand total.The growth of spending across the federal government has led to the creation of a litany of laws designed to curb procurement waste and abuse. The Competition in Contracting Act (CICA) of 1984, for instance, requires federal agencies to give companies at least 30 days to respond to an agency solicitation (posting) for a task that needs completing. According to the statute, "The contracting officer must promote competition to the maximum extent practicable." And any deviation must be documented in writing and reviewed.And even the OTAs that do show up in public records demonstrate a confusing, unruly process where large players dominate.In February, theAs an Amazon Web Services consulting partner and reseller, REAN Cloud was likely favored due to Amazon's recent $600 million cloud project for the Central Intelligence Agency.as lawmakers demanded an explanation from DoD. In response to the brouhaha, the Pentagon announced in early March thatAs it turned out, though, even the Pentagon wasn't exactly sure how to apply the murky requirements of OTA. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) ruled in May that thein that REAN was granted an award without even really considering going through a competitive bidding process. "Vague and attenuated" statements from the Pentagon to potential bidders in the beginning of the process ensured that the process would not be an open one. After the cancellation of the REAN deal, the Pentagon finally seems open to competitive bidding for cloud migration.Unfortunately, OTA is still alive and well across the DoD procurement process. In June, the Defense Information Systems Agency joined the growing list of agencies dabbling in OTA, noting that "many of the companies we're dealing with are small start-ups." But as the REAN Cloud case shows,According to statistics in the Federal News Radio report , "Only $7.4 billion of the nearly $21 billion went to...nontraditional companies."The consortium can decide how money is allocated for an award, allowing larger businesses to benefit disproportionately out of sight of the DoD and taxpayers.Congress has finally started to demand more accountability for OTAs.But far more work remains.Lawmakers should set stricter limits on when it's okay to eschew competitive bidding, and lower the threshold for requiring congressional notification (currently set at $500 million). Allowing tens of billions of dollars to be spent behind the backs of taxpayers without a bidding process cannot continue.is the director of policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.