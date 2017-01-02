Visit Douglas's website here: www.douglasvalentine.com
Running Time: 01:05:37
Download: OGG, MP3
In order to learn, one must change one's mind.
...whether the ice caps are starting to crack, or the bees are dying, or the whales are beaching themselves, or that the ocean currents are...
Estonian man drives on a road and sees a dead cat. He picks it up. Puts it in a trunk, saying hmmm might be usefull one day... 1 year later, the...
Estonia. Someplace really rural. Walk your talk, buddy. Leave him there.
The video mentioned above as possibly being available on Youtube has gone byebye... Apparently due to a 'Copyright Violation', this apparently is...
Than just Reagan and Bush, this all started on a November day in Dallas
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
The one thing this interview made me realize (not that I haven't thought it before) is we talk about the recent atrocities of Aleppo and the citizens used as human shields
If one looks at human history. Humanity as been used as human shields for generations. By psychopaths in power that have intentionally stunted the progress of humanity for there own ends, to ensure there is a compliant cowed people that they can bend to there will
Be it through psychological, financial, pharmacological or physically means.
My hope for 2017 at this time is that these atrocities will come to be realized and stopped by an awake and aware population that says
NO MORE, WE HAVE A VOICE AND WE WILL BE HEARD