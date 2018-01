© Amir Cohen / Reuters



The most expensive weapons program in the world will not meet its testing schedule and of the Joint Strike Fighters already delivered only half can actually fly, according to a scathing new Pentagon report.said the report published on Tuesday by Robert Behler, the new director of operational testing and evaluation (DOTE) at the Department of Defense.The 60-page section on the F-35 was part of a larger report on all Pentagon operational testing in the fiscal year 2017.The F-35, built by Lockheed Martin, was supposed to finish the 16-year development phase this year. The fifth-generation stealth fighter was supposed to be a modular design, with modifications adapting it for service in the US Air Force (F-35A), the US Marine Corps (F-35B) and the US Navy (F-35C).Reliability rates have "stagnated" around 50 percent, "a condition that has existed with no significant improvement since October 2014, despite the increasing number of new aircraft," Behler's report says.according to the report."No common root cause has been identified" for multiple reports that the plane's oxygen system was not functioning properly, which the DOD calls "pilot physiological events."The program is investigating the possibility of "onboard oxygen generation system (OBOGS) degradations in the fleet," according to the report.naval version of the fighter to support the pylon launcher for the AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile.The program is struggling to find a tire "strong enough for conventional high-speed landings, soft enough to cushion vertical landings, and still light enough for the existing aircraft structure," the report noted.Tests on the F-35B had to stop in February 2017, as the test model "had so many repairs it was no longer representative of the production aircraft." The program is yet to obtain a replacement test article.Both the F-35B and the F-35C use an air refueling probe whose tip breaks off too often, "resulting in squadrons imposing restrictions on air refueling."The F-35 was built around the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS).Contributing to the "already overloaded" repair backlog is the fact that the diagnostic software often mistakenly flags parts for failure, requiring them to be sent back to Lockheed Martin for testing. They then come back to the supply chain marked"Re-Test OK" (RTOK), while the planes sit in hangars unable to fly.A March 2017 report by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) concluded the only thing stealthy about the F-35 was its price tag. In 2016, problems with the F-35 compelled Senate Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain (R-Arizona) to dub the program "a scandal and a tragedy."