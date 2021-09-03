© Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock



"I have never seen the sort of pressures that our members are under. There will inevitably be some price inflation around food."

The government is being urged to "get a handle" on the supply chain crisis, as the chair of a cross-party commission created to scrutinise the UK's post-Brexit trade deals said ministers need to act now to avoid empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas.said Aodhán Connolly, who chaired an extraordinary session of the UK Trade and Business Commission, a group of cross-party MPs and business representatives set up as an independent adviser to government in April."The government needs to get a handle on this both in the short and long term and we will be making recommendations based on the evidence we heard today".The call for action came as"We are actually facing what I can only describe as a perfect storm," said Richard Harrow, chief executive of the British Frozen Food Federation, which represents members across the cold supply chain. "Members who would normally be laying stock down now for Christmas say they don't have the resource to do it."Harrow said.The British Retail Consortium warned retailers are beginning to pass on increased costs to consumers. Its director of food and sustainability Andre Opie told the commission"It just feels like we are always just on the edge of coping with where we are," Opie said. "And anything that comes which is exceptional is going to cause a challenge."The pressure on retailersThe logistics sector repeated calls to government to introduce a short-term visa scheme for HGV drivers, to help with the shortage of qualified hauliers which has been exacerbated by the departure of many EU drivers during Covid and following Brexit., according to the Road Haulage Association."I have never seen anything like it," said Chris Yarsley, policy manager at industry body Logistics UK. He warned that the backlog of HGV drivers waiting to take their test will not be cleared by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) until 2022.However, from 1 October imports containing animal products and food considered high risk, such as sausages, will require health certificates and pre-notification of shipment. While"From January we'll be stopping lorries," said Opie. "But what happens if those checking systems aren't ready? We'll see lorries turned back."