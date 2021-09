© Clouds loom over Brighton in East Sussex



harvest was delayed due to cold spring temperatures

August is set to go down as the third cloudiest month on record for Southern England as forecasters predict heavy wind and rain will continue to lash parts of the nation into September.Figures from the Met Office show Southern England experienced its third dullest August since records began,Meanwhileusually seen during the month.of sun usually seen.Despite the gloomy weather, Tyndrum in Stirling, Scotland, recorded the highest temperature in the UK so far this month after it hit 80.2F on August 25.It comes as Britain braces itself for more, with an area of low pressure set to sweep over this nation this Sunday.Large swathes of people across England will catch their last chance to soak up the summer rays for the year this week, with only brief 'glimpses of sunshine here and there' ahead of a miserable month.The Met Office has put this down to an area of low pressure moving in from Sunday,It comes amid unsettled weather which has persisted across the UK throughout August, with the weather service also naming its first storm of the summer - Storm Evert - last month.Despite the soggy outlook, bookmaker Coral has slashed the odds from 3-1 to 6-4 on next month being a record hot September in the UK, saying early reports suggest it will be 'warmer than average'.Data also showedAlex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster, said: 'It's fair to say the beginning of the month will be rather settled, with high pressure dominating.'There will be drizzle and cloud in the east this week, but in the west certain regions will certainly hit the low 20s and see glimpses of sunshine here and there.'However, this could perhaps be the last of the summery weather until the end of September, with a prolonged spell of unsettled conditions and low pressure from Sunday.'Mr Burkill warned that September is likely to see 'more rain and wind' than inHe added: 'The low-pressure, along with the increased tropical storm activity across the Atlantic will certainly give the month a more autumnal- feel than previous years.'The temperature is likely to remain around the average for the year, perhaps dipping a bit cooler until the end of the month - when it may well get drier again.'It comes afterA spokesperson for the union said this year'sThey said: 'The localised heavy rain and hail has caused significant problems in certain areas.'It's a mixed picture because for, so things have been a bit 'stop-start' with harvesting.'Where they have been harvesting, grain has often had to be dried because the better weather hasn't lasted long enough to get moisture levels down to where they need to be.