NANDO'S restaurants across the UK have been forced to close amid a lack of food and a shortage of deliveries.The chicken chain, known for its Portuguese-inspired Peri-Peri flavours despite having been founded in South Africa, saidOn social media, the company described the supply issues as a "bit of a 'mare" and asked customers to remain patient.It also said that it would be sending 70 of its staff to help to sort the supply issues more rapidly.The Daily Mail reported that almost 50 of the chain's restaurants had been closed due to the issues.including more than 400 in the UK, told customers complaining on Twitter that closures were down to members of the teams "completing isolation periods".Elsewhere, the firm's official Twitter account wrote:We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs - on your plates."A Nando's spokesperson added:, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted."However, we can confirm that from today Nando's will be lending seventy of our brilliant team members to support our key suppliers - working in partnership to help get things moving again."We expect to see this having a positive impact on the affected restaurants very soon, so please bear with us whilst we do everything we can to get our famous PERi-PERi chicken back where it belongs - on your plates!"The Nando's in Glasgow's Westend and at Soar, XSite Braehead, are both fully closed. The restaurant at Edinburgh's Straiton Park is currently open for collection only.Any customers hoping to eat at a Nando's are asked to check the company's website for up-to-date information on each of their location's opening hours.The restaurant chain uses Avara, Moy Park and 2 Sisters Food Group to supply its stores with chicken, according to the Daily Mail.Ranjit Singh Boparan, of