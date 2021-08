© Boris Roessler/picture alliance/Getty Images



The UK could experience a shortage of chips as the demand for potatoes grows in Europe.After heavy flooding last month, the price of spuds has soared on the continent and buyers are targeting Britain, the Daily Star reported.But this has been added to by the continuing impact of Covid,, Lynx Purchasing reported.Frozen chips will be among the first to go with a leap in prices likely and our Christmas roasties are also under threat.Rachel Dobson, of the catering firm, said:"UK pubs and restaurants, serving popular dishes like fish and chips,"The shortage abroad is likely to have a knock-on effect on availability of UK-grown potatoes and, come Christmas, we could find that the roast potato, a staple of festive dinners, is also in short supply."The same labour shortages hospitality is ­seeing on the front line stretch back through the supply chain via warehousing and distribution to picking and packing."Spuds in Europe were struck by