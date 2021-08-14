© EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL



Adverse weather in the European Union has sharply reduced prospects for wheat and barley harvests, contributing to a potentially 'explosive' global supply outlook for the cereals, analyst firm Strategie Grains said.In a monthly report,, Strategie Grains said.The revised EU soft wheat crop forecast would nonetheless be 12.7 million tonnes above Strategie Grains' estimate of last year's output.But the downgrade comes asStrategie GrainsDespite high prices and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, global wheat demand was expected to expand in 2021/22. This could contribute to the, Strategie Grains said.Forecast EU soft wheat exports in 2021/22 were raised by 1.7 million tonnes from last month to 32.7 million tonnes, despite, the firm said., it said.Projected EU barley production was lowered by 2 million tonnes from July to 53.0 million tonnes, contributing to a 7 million tonne cut to Strategie Grains' forecast of global barley output., it said.Forecast EU maize production was raised to 66.3 million tonnes from 65.7 million in July. Rain has boosted crops in France, Germany and Poland, offsetting reduced prospects in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria due to dryness, it said.