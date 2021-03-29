Train vibrations

The Rhine-Alpine corridor Back to normality

A landslide at the Middle Rhine Valley near Kestert has blocked the underlying railway,between Kamp-Bornhofen and Kaub. Currently, geologists and special forces are securing the area and unblocking the way for transportation.: the Rhine-Alpine corridor. According to reports from the site, freight traffic diverts through the left bank of the Rhine using the Bingen route. However, this is not enough since long-distance trains are excluded from this diversion, a situation that also affects the bustling Genoa-Rotterdam route.Nevertheless, this is only the cause of the event that appears to derive mainly from the landscape's distortions caused by heavy freight vehicles' vibrations.According to Willi Pusch, chairman of the initiative against railway noise in the Middle Rhine Valley,. His citizen's initiative has warned multiple times about the consequences of bypassing freight trains that cause tremors to the mountain slopes.With the same perspective, the region's Pro Rheintal citizen network said that weather is not the only cause of the landslide. In contrast, they believe that rocks might crack due to wind and rain, but they collapse because of the heavy trains and the vibrations they cause. As a result, they made an open call to the German state to issue a speed limit and night driving bans for freight trains travelling through the area.Experts working on the site mentioned thatDB Cargo also confirmed that there is a reliable forecast on the way concerning the route's navigability.However,. With the region's residents partially blaming rail freight for the event and calls for extended measures,. Even if it does under different regulations, the situation will be entirely different for Europe's busiest rail route and operators using it. Looking for alternatives could be one solution, but all actions will be coordinated after the completion of site works and the official authorities' report for the route's future use.