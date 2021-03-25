Marine traffic trapped by the blockage could have to reroute via the southern tip of Africa, adding a week to journey times.Efforts have resumed to free the container ship blocking the Suez Canal, as fears it could take "weeks" force trapped boats to consider turning around.Dredgers are also trying to clear mud and sand from underneath it in the hope it will eventually dislodge."We can't exclude it might take weeks, depending on the situation," chief executive of Dutch firm Boskalis, Peter Berdowski, told the Dutch TV programme Nieuwsuur."It's like an enormous beached whale," he added.But marine services firm GAC told its affected clients that wind conditions and the sheer size of the vessel are "hindering operations".The Panama-registered ship had left China and was heading towards Rotterdam in the Netherlands when it became stuck.The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement it had lost "the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm".According to marine agent GAC, it suffered a blackout when it was travelling northwards in a convoy.This week is not the first time it has been involved in a crash, however.In 2019 the ship ran into a small ferry moored on the Elbe River in the German port of Hamburg in high winds, severely damaging the ferry.Opened in 1869, the waterway connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, and is the quickest maritime link between Asia and Europe.