As they sharply increase their gold reserves, China and Russia are selling off their U.S. Treasuries, with their hunger for the metal coming amid a strict diet excluding dollars. Gold is appealing to these countries because it shields them from the U.S. government's ability to control the value of their holdings. Gold is a country-less currency. A continuing trend of reserve buildup and Treasury sales might weaken the dollar and pressure gold prices higher.



China and Russia have officially added almost 50 million ounces of gold to their central banks while selling off more than $267 billion of Treasuries.

It's no secret that Russia and China both share a growing appetite for gold . But how excited are they about U.S. Treasuries, the most boring but "safe" investment which basically translates into "we believe that everything will basically stay the same"?As Bloomberg's Zhuo Zhang explains, Russia and China are selling their treasuries and buying up all the gold they can get their hands on:Yes, for those who missed it: "Gold is appealing to these countries because it shields them from the U.S. government's ability to control the value of their holdings. Gold is a country-less currency. A continuing trend of reserve buildup and Treasury sales might weaken the dollar and pressure gold prices higher."We imagine this is also part of an effort to increase confidence in their own currencies, which are increasingly being used for bilateral trade. A year ago, Moscow became China's top crude exporter after it agreed to accept Chinese yuan for its oil And the fact that growing demand for gold could lead to a weakened dollar is definitely an extra "F-you" to Washington.