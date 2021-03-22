© AFP



is 'on the wrong side of history.' The historical process will still take its toll," he added.

Wide coalition needed to combat US sanctions

Biden sticks to sanctions policy as well

Russia and China need to work to further reduce their dependence on the dollar and switch to national currencies for trade in order to alleviate the risks of US sanctions, says Russia's top diplomat.Lavrov said Washington and its Western allies are no longer capable of using classical diplomacy, so they resort to sanctions on the international arena.Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier this month thatLavrov said further that Moscow supports the idea of forming a broad coalition of countries that would stand against the US sanctions.Any initiatives geared against such an illegitimate instrument "deserve all possible support," the diplomat said.The measures targeted state banks and corporations, the oil and gas sector as well as top officials and business tycoons.Furthermore, Lavrov said that the Joe Biden administration was sticking to the same sanctions policy as his predecessor, Donald Trump.over alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election.Last week, Biden authorized the release of a 15-page declassified report, which accuses Putin of having likely directed efforts to manipulate the US election to benefit the then-incumbent president and Republican candidate Donald Trump.His administration has already imposed sanctions against Moscow over the imprisonment and alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.Russia to respond to planned US, EU sanctions over Navalny case"This [sanctions] approach has, unfortunately, taken root in the US," Lavrov said.Lavrov said that the sanctions policy started with the administration of Barack Obama and continued for four years under Trump."Now we are seeing the same 'instincts' demonstrated by the new US administration."Relations between the US and Russia remain strained over several issues, including Syria, Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in US presidential elections.and said the Russian president would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US election.