Russia's ambassador to the United States returned to Moscow on March 21 after being recalled for emergency consultations amid rising tensions with Washington following President Joe Biden's comments that he believed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, was a killer.The Biden interview came on the heels of the release of a report by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence that concluded Putin had "authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President [Donald] Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the United States."The Kremlin immediately denied the findings of the report, saying they were "absolutely unfounded."Ambassador Anatoly Antonov landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport early on March 21, Russian news agencies reported, after he was recalled last week over the spat.Before takeoff in New York he told news agencies he would stay in Moscow "as long as needed" and that several meetings were scheduled.to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and regional conflicts, among other topics, and said it should be open to the public.Putin's two decades as Russia's leader have included Western accusations of state-sponsored assassination attempts against political opponents at home and abroad, though no U.S. president had previously said in public that they believed the Russian leader was directly responsible for murder.