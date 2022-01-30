NewsReal: Canadian PM Flees Freedom Convoy as Washington Seeks War in Europe
Sott.net
Sun, 30 Jan 2022 21:00 UTC
This week's NewsReal podcast is in three main parts: the first covers the extraordinary popular - and thus far peaceful - uprising taking place in Canada.
In the second part, Joe & Niall retrace the revised UK government death stats on Covid-19, which last week prompted a flurry of misleading media reports. Fact-checking these, Joe gets to the heart of the issue to explain what the updated government stats mean: essentially, no one 'died from Covid'. Some old (and some immunocompromised) people just... died.
In the final third of the show, they switch gears to analyze a crisis taking place at the other end of 'Westernia', which the media very much does want to cover: the 'Russian war against Ukraine'. However, the only 'war' taking place there is the frozen civil war within Ukraine, which Russia wants to see resolved NOW, and which the US wants to restart in order to marshal global support for crippling sanctions that could seriously sink the entire global economy...
Running Time: 02:02:14
Download: MP3 — 83.9 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee Show Notes
Reader Comments
Karma - don't you just love it!
I do.
Ha, ha.
Ha, ha.
Obviously I knew he was Brilliant, and a very nice young man.
So he said, we had a sell out gig Headlining in Front of 80,000 in Quebec,, and we arrived at The American Border, and They would not let our Drummer in.
They said Your Drummer looks like a Terrorist. So Rick Wakeman, and the Rest of the band, had a discussion, amongst themselves, and With The American Authorities
They said if you don't let our Drummer in The Entire US Tour is Off
They wouldn't let him in, So the entire Band Flew Back Home to England.
YES
Class
[Link]
Come on tony - what is the game I ask?
~~~~~
Edit - now please forgive my attitude, I got banned at Craig's place and really that left a sour taste in my mouth.
~
She was a drummer of repute.
~
Fedup is what I am.
in time all these twats that planned this, and big pharma will go down, there grand kids will hate them sincerely, and they not born yet..
plenty of lamp posts,, time is the friend for them, but its tick tock for all.. these fukwits especially, no hide, took over 50yrs to find the last nazi or so.. these clowns be much easier..
when all out of office.. run rabbit run.. game on!!
just saying for a friend..