to reflect the fourfold increase in energy market prices over the last year

an even greater energy bill hike

could take effect from October

Households will face a record energy bill increase of 54%The energy regulator, Ofgem, lifted the maximum rate that suppliers can charge for an average dual-fuel energy tariff by £693,The hike means that 22 million households which pay by direct debit will face an average of bill of £1,971 a year for their gas and electricity.Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of Ofgem, said: "We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can."The blow to household financesThe discount has been offered alongside a £150 rebate on council tax bills from April as part of a £9bn package from the Treasury designed to "take the sting" out the cost of living crisis."The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices,, and Ofgem's role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas," Brearley added.The price cap increase is calculated by Ofgem based on the costs faced by suppliers, including buying energy from the wholesale market and levies for maintaining energy network infrastructure and renewable energy projects.The regulator raised the cap to £1,277 last autumn after the UK's gas market reached a record high in September. Experts have warned that, to an average of around £2,300 a year,this year after the global gas supply crunch fuelled further energy wholesale price spikes in recent months.Brearley said the regulator was "working to stabilise the market" through a series of proposals to make sure energy suppliers are more financially resilient to major market shocks which it plans to set out on Friday.