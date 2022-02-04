The energy regulator, Ofgem, lifted the maximum rate that suppliers can charge for an average dual-fuel energy tariff by £693, to reflect the fourfold increase in energy market prices over the last year.
The hike means that 22 million households which pay by direct debit will face an average of bill of £1,971 a year for their gas and electricity. Homes using a pre-pay meter, which are typically more vulnerable, will on average face a steeper hike of £708 and an annual bill of £2,017.
Comment: Those with less are paying more.
Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of Ofgem, said: "We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can."
The second major increase in energy bills in six months, and the largest on record, is expected to drive millions of households into fuel poverty for the first time.
The blow to household finances has prompted the Treasury to offer households a one-off £200 discount on their energy bills this October, which they would be required to pay back in instalments of £40 a year over the next five years.
Comment: Taken together with soaring living costs across the board, along with the destruction wrought by nearly 2 years of lockdown, these government measures will do little to alleviate the burden citizens are struggling with.
"The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem's role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas," Brearley added.
The price cap increase is calculated by Ofgem based on the costs faced by suppliers, including buying energy from the wholesale market and levies for maintaining energy network infrastructure and renewable energy projects.
The regulator raised the cap to £1,277 last autumn after the UK's gas market reached a record high in September. Experts have warned that an even greater energy bill hike, to an average of around £2,300 a year, could take effect from October this year after the global gas supply crunch fuelled further energy wholesale price spikes in recent months.
Comment: What was previously a spike that occurred 'once every thirty years' has suddenly become a biannual event.
Brearley said the regulator was "working to stabilise the market" through a series of proposals to make sure energy suppliers are more financially resilient to major market shocks which it plans to set out on Friday.
Comment: This comes amidst energy giant Shell's announcement of £12 BILLION in profits, whilst Germany continues to sabotage Europe's economy by blocking Nord Stream II, and the West continues its provocations against Russia. It should be pretty obvious to citizens just who is responsible for their suffering, and it clearly isn't Russia, because they just sealed a long deal contract with Hungary who can now buy gas at five times cheaper than European market rates: